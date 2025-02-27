FY2024 EPS Estimates for AST SpaceMobile Lifted by Analyst

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AST SpaceMobile’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $44.70 to $40.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AST SpaceMobile to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.04.

ASTS stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,987,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,941 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $59,523,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter valued at about $21,476,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 787,566 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,845,000 after acquiring an additional 399,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

