FY2026 EPS Forecast for Torex Gold Resources Cut by Analyst

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $4.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXG. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.53.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

TSE TXG opened at C$32.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$13.33 and a 52-week high of C$35.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total value of C$162,898.31. Also, Director Caroline Donally purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,908.00. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

