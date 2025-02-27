FY2027 Earnings Estimate for AMD Issued By Zacks Research

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $5.73 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $103.62 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. LM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 49,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

