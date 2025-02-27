Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Gatos Silver accounts for about 0.5% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Gatos Silver by 1,332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Gatos Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.95. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $20.31.

Gatos Silver Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.