Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.55 and last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 11232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Read Our Latest Report on Geely Automobile
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
Geely Automobile Company Profile
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geely Automobile
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.