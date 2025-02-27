Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.55 and last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 11232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

Geely Automobile Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

