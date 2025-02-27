General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $201.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $216.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 1-year low of $122.48 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 117.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $733,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,801,000 after buying an additional 898,296 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 269.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 60.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

