GenTrust LLC Buys 2,702 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $597.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $600.98 and a 200-day moving average of $587.36. The company has a market cap of $594.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

