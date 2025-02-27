GenTrust LLC Buys New Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 342,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of U. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 1,787.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 996.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE:U opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.32. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on U shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, CFO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $30,012.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,086,912.72. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $3,498,340.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,481,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,076,244.21. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 788,212 shares of company stock worth $19,397,708. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

