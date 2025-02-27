GenTrust LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

GenTrust LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

