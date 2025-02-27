GenTrust LLC Invests $323,000 in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PDD by 5.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PDD by 6.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PDD by 50.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 13.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Up 0.5 %

PDD opened at $119.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.66. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Benchmark dropped their price target on PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Dbs Bank cut PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

