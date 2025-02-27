GenTrust LLC Takes $5.78 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 155,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 16.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $48.85 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $29,370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $32,740,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,133.40. This trade represents a 99.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,643,879 shares of company stock worth $207,663,007. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOOD. KeyCorp upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.53.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

