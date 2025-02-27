GenTrust LLC Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 271,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,490,000. DoorDash comprises approximately 2.0% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 302.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $198.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.54. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $215.24. The stock has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 115,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $20,432,618.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,515. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $284,423.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,584.10. The trade was a 8.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 760,662 shares of company stock valued at $134,448,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

