GenTrust LLC Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 271,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,490,000. DoorDash comprises approximately 2.0% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 302.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DoorDash Price Performance
DoorDash stock opened at $198.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.54. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $215.24. The stock has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.56 and a beta of 1.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 115,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $20,432,618.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,515. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $284,423.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,584.10. The trade was a 8.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 760,662 shares of company stock valued at $134,448,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
