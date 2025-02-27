George Weston (TSE:WN) Given New C$251.00 Price Target at Desjardins

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$255.00 to C$251.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of George Weston from C$266.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$251.42.
In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.45, for a total value of C$35,317.50. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$224.95, for a total transaction of C$2,249,513.00. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
