GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Price Target Raised to $32.00

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 196.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. GH Research has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.93.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,686,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,734,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in GH Research by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

