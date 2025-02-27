Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.86.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$21.46 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$20.83 and a 1-year high of C$26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.39.

In related news, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,018,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Riley Hicks acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,790.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 75,910 shares of company stock worth $1,786,139. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

