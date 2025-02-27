Globalstar (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Shares Up 8.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Get Free Report) shot up 8.7% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.85 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Globalstar traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.28. 183,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 988,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,335,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,945,000 after purchasing an additional 540,882 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 26,492,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,997,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Globalstar by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 580,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,812,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 382,288 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of -724.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
