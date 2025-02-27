Guggenheim Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Stock

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRKS

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:PRKS traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.20. 319,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,957. United Parks & Resorts has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $60.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.99.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $723,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,257.18. The trade was a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parks & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.