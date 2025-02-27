Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $391.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.15.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

