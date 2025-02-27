Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,498 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,634 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 22.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 2.3 %

INTC stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $46.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

