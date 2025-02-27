Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 2,721 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gentex by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,519 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Gentex by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 617,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 440,725 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,815,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gentex by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,079,000 after acquiring an additional 386,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 483,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 370,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.