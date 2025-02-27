Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,665 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 5.6% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $441.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $439.88 and a 200-day moving average of $492.27. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

