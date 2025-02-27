Harfst & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $211.33 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.63.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.