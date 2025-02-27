Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Harmonic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.15 on Friday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Harmonic had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Harmonic news, Director David Krall purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 163,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,932.20. This represents a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Whalen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,726. This trade represents a 51.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $316,607. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,063,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,368,000 after purchasing an additional 235,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,788,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,045,000 after buying an additional 1,300,128 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 9,004.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,719,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,443,000 after buying an additional 4,667,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,383,000 after acquiring an additional 175,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

