Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Holdings Lessened by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,798,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 232,425 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 16,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $84,604.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,551.94. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Krcmarov bought 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,518.24. This trade represents a 2.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

