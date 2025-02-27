HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $227.45, but opened at $245.00. HEICO shares last traded at $255.94, with a volume of 159,598 shares trading hands.

The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.10 million.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

