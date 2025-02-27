Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.800-4.940 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.4 billion-$13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.2 billion. Henry Schein also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.80-4.94 EPS.

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,050. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

