Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.800-4.940 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.4 billion-$13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.2 billion. Henry Schein also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.80-4.94 EPS.
Henry Schein Price Performance
Henry Schein stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,050. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Henry Schein
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Henry Schein
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.