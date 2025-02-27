Henry Schein’s (HSIC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSIC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,397,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,900,000 after purchasing an additional 71,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,072,000 after purchasing an additional 414,748 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

