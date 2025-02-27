Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 121 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $26,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 0.5% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.18, for a total value of $1,456,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,419,399.88. This trade represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,838.49. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,741 shares of company stock worth $21,988,532 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $910.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $928.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $904.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a PE ratio of 106.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,114.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $994.82.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

