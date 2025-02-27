Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,182,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,839,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.42 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.