Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $107.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

