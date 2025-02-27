Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,720 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

