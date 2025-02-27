Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,568.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 98,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11,712.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 73,204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after purchasing an additional 69,091 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,630,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,343,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

BATS:ITA opened at $151.11 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.69.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

