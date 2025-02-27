Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HPE opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,386.24. This trade represents a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.