Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.940-14.940 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.0 billion-$164.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.4 billion. Home Depot also updated its FY26 guidance to $14.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $392.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.42. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $389.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

