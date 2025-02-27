Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Humana by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Humana by 81.8% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM opened at $255.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $406.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

