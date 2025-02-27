ICC Holdings Receives Illinois Approval for Proposed Merger with Mutual Capital

ICC Holdings, Inc. announced on February 25, 2025, that the Illinois Department of Insurance has approved its proposed merger with Mutual Capital Holdings, Inc. The approval represents a significant step forward in the arrangement, although the merger remains subject to several conditions and pending regulatory approvals. In particular, approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department along with customary closing conditions is still required.

The filing, made via Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, also included forward-looking statements. These statements emphasize that the anticipated benefits of the merger are contingent upon various risk factors. Such factors include the potential for termination of the merger agreement, achievement of anticipated transaction terms, significant associated costs, potential litigation issues, and the broader impact on the company’s operations, including key personnel retention and relationships with business partners.

ICC Holdings’ management cautioned that these forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could impact the outcome of the merger. Investors are advised that updated details or revisions to these projections may occur as new information becomes available.

The announcement marks an important phase in the merger process for ICC Holdings, as the company continues to navigate regulatory and operational hurdles on its path toward completion.

