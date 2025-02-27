ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, Zacks reports. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion.

ICL Group Price Performance

ICL opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ICL Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

