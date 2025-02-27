Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Issues Earnings Results

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 55.69% and a negative net margin of 7,152.45%.
Ideal Power Stock Performance
Shares of IPWR stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.66. 22,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a market cap of $46.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.02. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $13.98.
Ideal Power Company Profile
