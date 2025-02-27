IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $457.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Bank of America upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

