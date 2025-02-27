IFP Advisors Inc Buys 7,098 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1,620.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 17,784.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,623,000 after acquiring an additional 109,550 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,143,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $189.54 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $133.03 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $537,566.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,856.81. This represents a 13.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (up from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.68.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

