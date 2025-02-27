IFP Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 147,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 647.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

FCT stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%.

In related news, insider James A. Bowen sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $41,171.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

