IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,168,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,524,000 after purchasing an additional 922,695 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2,751.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 48,363 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 182,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 47,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 833,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,881,000 after acquiring an additional 46,279 shares during the period.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QGRO opened at $102.67 on Thursday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.11 and a fifty-two week high of $109.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.55.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.