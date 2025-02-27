Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:SPGI opened at $528.65 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.22. The company has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.23.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
