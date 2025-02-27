Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $528.65 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.22. The company has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.