Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 1,556 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2,263.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 16.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $1,502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,454.08. The trade was a 23.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $498,700.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $15,310,024.65. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,151 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glaukos Stock Down 0.1 %

GKOS stock opened at $120.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.35 and its 200 day moving average is $139.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $83.90 and a 1-year high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.