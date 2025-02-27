Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,809 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,023,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,110,000 after buying an additional 128,258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,611,000 after acquiring an additional 195,880 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,512,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,461,000 after acquiring an additional 411,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,314,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 419,261 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,661,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 118,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on M shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark upgraded Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

