Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGVT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ingevity by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,239,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ingevity by 14.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after acquiring an additional 198,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,388,000 after acquiring an additional 398,800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,383,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,287,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 101,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.64. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.40 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 41.44% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

