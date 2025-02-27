Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.17.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NGVT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Ingevity Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE:NGVT opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.64. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.40 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 41.44% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.
Ingevity Company Profile
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.
