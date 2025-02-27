Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Cut to “Hold” at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.22. Innergex Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $204.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

