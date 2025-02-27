Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor Sells 196,777 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 196,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $12,672,438.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,654.80. This trade represents a 94.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nauman Sabeeh Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 110,207 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $4,849,108.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 200,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $9,074,000.00.

INOD opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Innodata Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INOD shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, December 13th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Innodata by 1,718.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 944,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after acquiring an additional 892,663 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $16,713,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2,038.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 293,687 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,283,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Innodata by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after buying an additional 242,871 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

