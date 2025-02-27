Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:NAUG) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:NAUG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NAUG opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – August (NAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

