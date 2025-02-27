Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 1.5% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 120,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 80,012 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.5 %

EJAN stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $31.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $154.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

